Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty at her residence in Guwahati on Friday.

During the visit, Sonowal asked about her health and exchanged greetings with her.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Bijoya Baideu, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a former Union Minister, has always inspired us with her unwavering commitment to nationalist ideals and her invaluable contributions to both the party and public life. Her guidance and blessings have played a crucial role in strengthening the BJP's organisational base in Assam. Her presence continues to motivate us deeply. I wish her good health and a long life."

Meanwhile, on Monday, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal participated in the 2nd BIMSTEC Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam.

Sonowal inaugurated the event, which was attended by members of the State, including officials, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector leaders, and regional development partners, as noted by the MEA in its statement.

Notably, the Conclave discussed various issues, including harmonising customs procedures, enhancing logistical links to boost intra-regional trade, port-linked industrial zones, cruise tourism, digital integration, upskilling the maritime workforce, industry-academia ties, and green shipping, among other areas.

Union Minister highlighted how the sea does not separate but rather connects the BIMSTEC countries.

He said, "Since its inception in 1997, the BIMSTEC has prioritised connectivity as a fundamental area of cooperation. Sea doesn't separate, but rather connects us closely. It is seamless. It is eco-friendly, and it is cost-effective. In many ways, it is always beneficial for all of us".

"The BIMSTEC Ports Conclave stands as a springboard to unlock the immense potential of the Blue Economy from the Bay of Bengal region. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has a"Neighbourhood First" Policy and sees BIMSTEC nations as key partners in regional prosperity. We want this platform to enhance collaboration among all member nations for strengthening port-led industrialisation, digital integration and skill development, which in turn boost cruise tourism, and foster coastal economic zones," Sonowal emphasised.

Sarbananda Sonowal announced that a BIMSTEC Sustainable Maritime Transport Centre will be established under the Indian Ocean Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Maritime Transport (IOCE-SMarT) at the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, Mumbai.

The MEA underscored that this initiative by India, in line with its Neighbourhood First policy, will further strengthen maritime cooperation in the Bay of Bengal region. (ANI)

