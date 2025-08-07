DGS under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways hosted the "IT Conclave 2025 - Leveraging Technology in Maritime". (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways hosted the "IT Conclave 2025 - Leveraging Technology in Maritime" on Thursday, in New Delhi, leading a significant step toward modernising India's maritime governance, according to a release.

As per the release, Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, inaugurated the conclave, which showcased a suite of transformative digital initiatives designed to build a smart, secure, and transparent maritime ecosystem.

The conclave, jointly organised by the DGS and the Company of Master Mariners of India (CMMI), aligns with the government's larger vision under "Digital India," "Maritime India Vision 2030," and "Amrit Kaal Vision 2047".

Among the key initiatives launched were the revamped DG Shipping website, the Phase-1 rollout of the e-Samudra platform, and the release of a comprehensive digital transformation vision document.

The redesigned DG Shipping website is now GIGW 3.0-compliant, featuring a multilingual, mobile-responsive interface to enhance accessibility for seafarers, shipowners, training institutes, and other stakeholders, as per the release.

The Minister also launched the initial modules under the flagship e-Samudra platform, a cloud-native system that aims to unify more than 60 maritime services under one digital roof.

The first phase includes modules for chartering permissions and licenses, streamlining the process for vessel chartering approvals; the Ship Building Financial Assistance (SBFA) module to facilitate access to financial support and incentives; the Multi-Modal Transport Operator (MTO) module enabling digital registration and regulatory compliance; and a Visitor Access Management System to enhance security through automation of access to DGS offices, as per the release.

"These digital initiatives represent a paradigm shift in maritime governance," said Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. "They reflect our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and innovation, aligned with the national vision for a technology-driven future."

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India's maritime sector is undergoing a digital renaissance. These pathbreaking initiatives reflect our commitment to harnessing technology for transparency, efficiency, and global competitiveness, as we chart our course towards a Viksit Bharat, a vision of Narendra Modi ji."

According to the release, the event also saw the rollout of a pilot AI-based digital examination system at MMD Noida and the unveiling of the "Leveraging Technology in Maritime" vision booklet.

The document outlines DGS's roadmap for digital transformation across the maritime domain, with initiatives such as Learning Management Systems (LMS) and web-based simulation tools aligned with global STCW standards, digital archival solutions for maritime records, ERP solutions for Seafarers' Provident Fund Organization (SPFO) and Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society (SWFS), and an Integrated Command & Control Centre for real-time data monitoring.

It also includes the development of cybersecurity and data protection frameworks compliant with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act.

"From AI-powered exams to integrated e-Governance platforms, these interventions are transforming how India does shipping, smarter, safer, and future-ready," added Sarbananda Sonowal.

"With e-Samudra and our other digital platforms, we aim to deliver seamless services, boost ease of doing business, and position India as a global leader in maritime digital governance.

Inspired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's Digital India mission, we are building a maritime governance system rooted in innovation, speed, and service," said Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State, MoPSW, the release said.

Looking ahead, the roadmap envisions deploying emerging technologies like AI, IoT, blockchain, and geospatial tools to power autonomous operations, predictive analytics, and next-gen maritime services by 2030 and beyond. India's maritime sector is now steering confidently into a digital future--towards a smart, secure, and future-ready blue economy. (ANI)

