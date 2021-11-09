New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar released the training modules of central sector scheme which proposes to train approximately 10,000 key functionaries every year through short-term programmes.

The training modules have been developed by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) for different levels of target groups i.e. health and allied professionals, education functionaries, grassroots level functionaries, senior and mid-level functionaries, including introductory modules in English and Hindi, with pictorial and graphic designs.

In his address, Kumar informed that the training modules for the six target groups will be instrumental to sensitise the government functionaries at different levels and other stakeholders to deal with persons with disabilities effectively.

He also informed that through this scheme, 12,000 government functionaries have been sensitised till date.

"The scheme proposes to train approximately 10,000 key functionaries every year through short-term training programmes. The department has sanctioned and released grant-in-aid of Rs 762 lakh to the RCI for further release to implementing agencies," Kumar said.

He said the disability department has been in the process of implementing this scheme across the country in the forthcoming month and appealed to all the stakeholders to work together for this social cause and the inclusion of persons with disabilities.

