New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, and Arjun Ram Meghwal visited former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday to congratulate him on being conferred the Padma Vibhushan.

BJP President JP Nadda also met Venkaiah Naidu at his residence to extend his congratulations.

In a post on X, Venkaiah Naidu said, "Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs, Jagat Prakash Nadda, President of Bharatiya Janata Party called on me this morning at my residence, 1 Thyagaraja Marg, New Delhi and conveyed best wishes on government conferring Padma Vibhushan."

Former Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, along with four other recipients, including the late social worker and founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak, were honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, on the eve of Republic Day.

Earlier, Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that he was "humbled" by the Padma Vibhushan conferred upon him.

"Truly humbled by the honour of Padma Vibhushan award conferred upon me. As I continue to serve the people after my tenure as the Vice President of India, this honour makes me even more conscious of my role in the national endeavour to create a Shreshth Bharat," Naidu posted on X.

The former Vice President dedicated this honour to the farmers, women, youth and all my fellow citizens of India.

"I dedicate this honour to the farmers, women, youth and all my fellow citizens of Bharat. Let us rededicate ourselves to the service of the motherland and strive to take Bharat to greater heights of glory," he added.

Popular Indian actress Vyjayantimala Bali; actor, film producer, and former politician Konidela Chiranjeevi; and classical Bharata Natyam dancer Padma Subrahmanyam have also been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

