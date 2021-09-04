New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Union Ministers on Saturday extended their best wishes to Indian shooters Manish Narwal and who clinched the Gold and Silver medals in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range.

With this win, the total medal tally of the country rose to 15.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana for their exceptional performances and for bringing glory to the country.

"Wow...Gold and Silver both Congratulations to Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana for their exceptional performances and for bringing glory to the country. The nation is proud of our athletes for keeping India's flag flying high. #Praise4Para," tweeted Amit Shah.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also lauded the victory of both the players.

"Historic Win for India! Elated after wins both & at the same #Paralympics event. Congratulations Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana for this truly memorable moment at P4 Mixed 50M Pistol SH1 event. #Praise4Para," tweeted Goyal.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur also extended his best wishes on the medal.

"It's raining Medals for India #Tokyo2020! 15th medal for #IND! 'Superb Singhraj' has created history by winning the SILVER! * P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Final with 216.7 points * 2nd medal at the games. #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics," tweeted Thakur.

Former sports minister and current Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Another good news & great moment as India won Gold and Silver medals in shooting! Congratulations to Manish Narwal for the Gold Medal and Singhraj for the Silver medal at the #Tokyo2020 @Paralympics #Praise4Para #Cheer4India"

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar also congratulated both the players and tweeted, "Congratulations Manish Narwal for gold and Singhraj Adhana for his second medal at the #Paralympics. Commend @ArcherHarvinder for his special feat. #TeamIndia's performance is setting new standards and inspiring many."

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched the gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final here at Asaka Shooting Range on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal.

Singhraj Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points. Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage. (ANI)

