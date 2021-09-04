New Delhi, September 4: A couple of developments concerning central government employees, who get paid under the 7th Pay Commission, took place this week. One of the developments is related to a hike in the rate of dearness allowance or DA. Another major development is about the house rent allowance or HRA. Scroll down to know major developments linked to 7th Pay Commission that happened this week. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

The Centre has reportedly increased the rate of HRA for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. According to reports, with increased DA, the staffers are also receiving HRA as per revised rates from August. The HRA rates have been hiked because the rate of DA crossed 25 percent, reports said. Following the revision, for central government employees in 'X' class cities, the HRA is 27 percent of the basic pay.

Similarly, it will be 18 percent of basic pay for employees in 'Y' class cities and 9 percent in 'Z' class cities, as per reports. The second development is related to dearness allowance. There have been reports that the Centre is likely to announce another hike in the DA rate. The rate of DA is usually hiked twice. This year, however, the DA rate has been increased just one. Moreover, the increment came into effect from July 1.

According to a latest report, the Centre may announce a hike of 3 percent in DA rate by Dussehra or Diwali, meaning in October or November. Some reports also suggest that another hike in the DA rate could be announced this month. The government has neither denied nor confirmed any of the reports. If a hike of 3 percent is announced, central government employees will get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA under the 7th Pay Commission.

