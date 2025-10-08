Siliguri, (West Bengal) [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Minster Sukanta Majumdar met with BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh on Wednesday in Siliguri West Bengal, after both party leaders were attacked by some local persons in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region in West Bengal on Monday.

The attacked happened when both leaders visiting the area to oversee relief and rescue operations, whereupon, he sustained serious injuries to the head.

Speaking with the ANI, Sukanta Majumdar said, "Shankar Ghosh is recovering quickly because he has some shoulder injury. But the situation of Khagen Murmu is not so good. He is facing some problems, especially the difficulty in talking."

He also said, "One of his facial bones was broken by a stone pelted by the TMC workers and goons. So, the doctor has requested long rest, at least one month of rest, with only a little speaking...I think it will take almost 4-6 weeks for recovery."

On law and order situation issue, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "Law and order is a matter of State Government, so we can't do anything at this point."

"But if the situation persists, then we have to move to court. We have to move court for a CBI inquiry so that investigation can be done. Most importantly, the person who has been attacked by TMC goons belongs to ST community. So, I think the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be invoked against those people who attacked Khagen Murmu." he added.

Earlier, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal, highlighting an increase in political violence in West Bengal under the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

Ghosh alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is responsible for the increasing political violence in the state. He claimed that TMC supporters had forcibly stopped the Ravana Dahan program at multiple locations, showcasing the party's intolerance towards opposition. (ANI)

