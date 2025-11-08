Bathinda (Punjab) [India], November 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after a Vande Bharat Express train connecting Punjab's Ferozepur to Delhi was flagged off today.

Speaking to reporters, the Union MoS said that the best railway facilities will be made available for the people of Punjab.

"I want to congratulate the people of Bathinda for Vande Bharat. Vande Bharat is a superfast train which is one of the best in the world. I want to thank PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw... The best railway facilities will be made available for Punjab," Ravneet Singh Bittu stated.

Earlier in the day, Bittu said that this will be the first Vande Bharat Express to serve the Malwa region of Punjab, significantly boosting tourism, trade, and regional connectivity.

Speaking to ANI, the Union MoS stated that there is a total of 69 assemblies out of 117 in Malwa, and Ferozepur is a bordering district, hence it was crucial to connect Malwa to Delhi.

The Malwa region is a significant geographical and political area in the southern part of Punjab, India, located south of the Sutlej River. Malwa comprises the districts of Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Muktsar, Moga, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

In a major boost to the railway sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi, connecting major parts of the country.

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala. This train is expected to boost trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets. (ANI)

