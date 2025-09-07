New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swadeshi mantra, which encouraged the use of domestic products. Notably, the GST on bicycles was reduced from 18% to 5% to promote cycling.

He was participating in 'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle' in New Delhi, which took place across over 8,000 locations nationwide. The initiative aims to promote fitness, environmental awareness, and the Prime Minister's Swadeshi mantra.

'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle' theme is 'Garv se Swadeshi', and it is in collaboration with Indian Railways.

While speaking to the reporters, the Union Minister said, "To promote the Fit India mantra and the Prime Minister's Swadeshi mantra, Sunday on Cycle was organised today at more than 8,000 locations across the country. Cycling is the message of Fit India; it is the best exercise, and it is the solution to pollution. While advancing the Swadeshi mantra, the Prime Minister has reduced GST on bicycles from 18% to 5%."

Cycling is being promoted as a key exercise for physical fitness and a solution to pollution, aligning with the Fit India movement's goals. By promoting cycling, the event aims to reduce pollution and encourage sustainable practices. Mandaviya highlighted that cycling can help solve pollution problems.

On Wednesday, the 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.

The 5 per cent slab consists of essential goods and services, including food and kitchen item like butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia, mixtures, and utensils; agriculture equipment; handicrafts and small industries; also medical equipment and diagnostic kits.

The 18 per cent slab consists of a standard rate for most goods and services, including automobiles such as small cars and motorcycles (up to 350cc), consumer goods like electronic items, household goods, and some professional services, a uniform 18 per cent rate applies to all auto parts.

Additionally, there is a 40 per cent slab for luxury and sin goods, including tobacco and pan Masala, products such as cigarettes, bidis, and aerated sugary beverages, as well as luxury vehicles, high-end motorcycles above 350cc, yachts, and helicopters.

Moreover, some essential services and educational items are fully exempted from GST, including individual health, family floater and life insurance; also, certain services related to education and healthcare are GST-exempt.

Earlier today, on the theme of 'Fit India: Sundays on Cycle', Mansukh Mandaviya said to the reporters, "'Sunday on Cycle' has become a movement in the country. Every citizen, to stay fit and promote 'Swadeshi,' goes cycling every Sunday to send a message through 'Sunday on Cycle.'"

Mandaviya further expressed his happiness over 50 MPs participating in this and spreading the message of 'Swadeshi' to the nation. "Let us all today promote the message of 'Fit India' by cycling through 'Sunday on Cycle' with the slogan of 'Swadeshi'," he added. (ANI)

