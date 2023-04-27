Port Blair, Apr 27 (PTI) Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda will arrive in Port Blair on a four-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday.

After arriving here, Munda will visit the Anthropological Museum. He will then chair a meeting with Chief Secretary Keshav Chandra and other senior officials at the secretariat, officials said.

In the evening, he will visit the Cellular Jail to witness the light and sound show, they said.

On Friday, he will visit Dugong Creek in Little Andaman, and Campbell Bay in Nicobar district to interact with the representatives of Onge and Shompen tribes, they added.

Munda will visit the National Biosphere Reserve at Campbell Bay on Saturday, and interact with representatives of Nicobari tribes at the Air Force Station in Car Nicobar.

He will also visit Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep (previously known as Ross Island) to witness the light and sound show.

On Sunday, the minister will meet with Lt Governor DK Joshi at the Raj Niwas in Port Blair. Thereafter, he will visit Jirkatang, and interact with the Jarawa tribe.

On May 1, he will depart from Port Blair.

