Jammu, Jun 8 (PTI) In a unique initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi Charandeep Singh on Tuesday launched a public grievances redressal campaign to reach out to the common masses and resolve their issues.

Singh attended 40 calls in one-and-a-half hour session during the 'Reasi Beeps-Beat the Pandemic' campaign, which will be a regular feature on Tuesday every week from 11 am to 12.30 pm.

"This unique initiative has been launched to stay connected with the public during the Covid pandemic," the deputy commissioner said.

He said the campaign is aimed at instilling confidence among the public in the district administration during the pandemic.

During the session, people from different areas projected developmental demands and grievances.

Singh directed the concerned officers and officials to redress the grievances of people on priority.

He also appealed to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

