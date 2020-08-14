New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday defended its action in Jamia Millia University in December last year, and told the Delhi High Court, "a university is not an enclave where policing cannot reach".

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing on behalf of Delhi Police told a Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan that the engagement of police intervention in the University was necessary.

Countering the submission made by various petitions seeking independent inquiry in JMI violence, ASG Lekhi said, "merely because a place is a university and there are students, to say that any action taken is unwarranted is utterly flawed."

He also raised question on the various petitions and argued that some of the petitioners are those, who did not suffered anything but approached the court citing news reports. He further added that some of the petitioners are those who are purported complainants but not choose to follow the procedure in law.

He also apprised the court that Delhi Police has already filed chargesheet in the matter and said that action was taken pursuant to the violence but this part was missing in these petitions. Thereafter, ASG Lekhi sought to adjourn the matter on the ground that he wants to place NHRC report on record.

The court adjourned the matter for further hearing on August 21.

The court was hearing a batch of the petition including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem seeking action against cops over Jamia violence. The petitioners had blamed the forces for using extreme, ruthless and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students.

The plea also raised questions over the use of "extreme" measures such as tear gas shells, chilli-based explosives and rubber bullets against the protesters.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus on December 15. Some public transports were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged in the protest.

On December 15 last year, the Delhi Police had thrown teargas shells inside campus, allegedly barged into the premises and allegedly dragged students out of the library before assaulting them. (ANI)

