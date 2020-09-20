Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): Uttrakhand Government has issued guidelines regarding the inter-State movement of persons in view of 'Unlock 4'.

"District administration shall make arrangement for the thermal screening of all inbound persons at border check posts, airport, railway stations and border district bus stands," the guidelines issued by Uttarakhand government on Saturday read.

"If a person is found symptomatic then antigen test to be conducted by district administration. If the antigen test comes positive then appropriate SOP shall be followed. At all times in public premises, every person will follow norms of social distancing and wearing of masks," it read.

According to the guidelines, registration is mandatory for all inbound persons on the Smart City web portal prior to their travel. All inbound people have to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu App. During registration, relevant documents as sought in the registration portal shall be uploaded. (ANI)

