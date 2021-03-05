Bareilly (UP) Mar 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old teacher was killed and six others were injured after a bus rammed into their van here on Friday, police said.

SP Dehat, Rajkumar Aggarwal said a Bareilly-bound state roadways bus hit the Maruti van in which the teachers (shiksha mitra) were travelling near Bhamaura town here, killing Navneet Sharma on the spot.

Ajit Singh Katheria, a block level leader of the teachers' union was also seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, the SP said.

The others who were injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

The state roadways bus driver has been nabbed and the vehicle seized, the SP added.

