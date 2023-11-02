Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 2 (ANI): A 10-year-old child died while his mother and another child were injured after the scooter they were traveling on got hit by a speeding car at the Eldeco Saubhagyam intersection in Lucknow on Thursday.

According to the officials, the woman was taking her two children home from school when she was hit by a scooter while crossing the intersection.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Gang-Raped and Blackmailed for Sex, Woman Dies by Suicide in Bikaner; Case Registered.

After the police reached the scene they took the injured woman and her children to the hospital where doctors declared the elder child dead.

The police said that the investigation is being done with the help of CCTV cameras and the accused will be arrested soon.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Hospitals Witness Spike in Emergency Patients As Air Quality Dips in National Capital, Says AIIMS.

Ali Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, East said "Information about an accident was received in the PGI police station area. It is being told that a woman was taking her two children home from school when she was hit by a speeding car coming from the front while crossing the intersection. The woman's elder son Utkarsh died after being hit by a scooter. With the help of local people and police, the injured are being treated in the trauma centre."

"Two police teams have been formed in this. Investigation is being done with the help of CCTV cameras. The accused will be arrested soon," he added.

Earlier on October 31, a husband-wife duo were killed on the spot after the bike on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding vehicle, police said on Tuesday.

Six of the couple's children who were riding on the same motorcycle were hospitalised and their condition is said to be critical.

The mishap took place late on Monday night in the Bahraich district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)