Firozabad (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A trainee constable died allegedly by hanging himself in his room in Police Lines in Matsena area here on Friday after some dispute with his girlfriend, police said.

Harish Kumar (22), joined the police force in 2018 and was undergoing training since last year in Police Lines where he was living, ASP Rural Rajesh Kumar said.

He committed suicide on Friday afternoon by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room, the ASP said adding that he was on a video call with his girlfriend before taking the extreme step.

The victim's body has been sent for a post-mortem and a probe is on in the matter.

