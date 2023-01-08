Budaun, Jan 8 (PTI) As many as 27 sheep were killed and around 22 injured after being attacked by stray dogs here, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 2 am on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Air India Urination Incident: Airline's Response Should Have Been 'Much Swifter', Says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Forest department ranger Amit Kumar Solanki said Alapur resident Satyaveer Singh Pal had kept over 100 sheep in a barn.

A pack of stray dogs attacked the sheep in the barn, he said, adding a team of veterinary doctors is treating the injured animals.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Gujarat-Bound Car Hits Truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar; Three Dead and Four Injured.

A team from the animal husbandry department has also reached the spot to assess the damage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)