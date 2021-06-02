Sultanpur (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner hanged himself in Amhat jail in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

Vipin Yadav (28), resident of Tikriya village in Amethi district, hanged himself at around 10 am in the district jail, Kotwali city in-charge Sandeep Kumar Rai said.

Yadav was arrested on April 23 in connection with a murder case and sent to prison, Rai said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

