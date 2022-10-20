Etah (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Three children were killed when a mound of earth collapsed on them in Fakirpura village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the children were passing by the mound while returning to their homes from school, they said.

The deceased were identified as Sachin (12), Govind (13), and Kaushal (13), the police said.

When the children did not reach home till late in the evening, their families started a search and found the three buried in the soil, they said.

After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, they said.

