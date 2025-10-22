Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Three people were killed on Wednesday afternoon under the Ramnagar police station area of Varanasi in a bike-truck collision near Tengra mod, officials said.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police, Atul Anjan, the officials immediately inspected the incident spot and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the mortuary.

The truck involved in the accident is registered in Chhattisgarh and upon contacting the owner and questioning the driver, it was found that the driver is originally from Jharkhand. Meanwhile, the deceased male was originally from Mirzapur, while the deceased female was a resident of Chandauli.

"Around 12:30 PM today, a tragic incident was reported from Tengra Mod under Ramnagar Police Station, in which three people lost their lives. It was a motorcycle accident involving a truck. I, along with officials from the local police station, immediately inspected the accident site. The bodies were sent to the mortuary for further legal procedures," Atul Anjan told ANI.

"The families of the deceased were contacted and called to the location. The truck involved in the accident is registered in Chhattisgarh. Upon contacting the owner and questioning the driver, it was found that the driver is originally from Jharkhand. According to the information received, the deceased male was originally from Mirzapur, while the deceased female was a resident of Chandauli," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the unfortunate road accident that occurred in Varanasi district, resulting in loss of lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister has instructed the district administration officials to ensure that the injured are immediately taken to the hospital and provided with proper medical treatment. He has also wished for their speedy recovery. (ANI)

