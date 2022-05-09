Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police on Monday arrested three out of five people who allegedly threw acid on a couple in order to pressurise them to withdraw a case they had lodged against the sexual assault of their daughter.

Superintendent of Police, Pilibhit, Dinesh Kumar P. said that the couple suffered severe burn injuries. They were taken to Pilibhit district hospital where they were referred to another hospital in critical condition.

The accused were identified as Chhotelal, Ramkishan, Ajay, Guddu and Harishankar, said the police.

"During the investigation, it came to light that the couple on May 6 lodged a case against their neighbour identified as Rajesh for sexually harassing their daughter in the Gajraula police station area. The family alleged that the local police tried to cover up the matter," said the police.

"The victim of the sexual harassment case was to give her statement before the magistrate on Monday. The accused tried to pressurise them to withdraw the case but the family insisted on taking action against the accused of their daughter's sexual harassment. Angered with this, five people in the early morning of Monday threw forcibly entered their house and threw acid on the couple," said the SSP.

Gajraula Inspector Tejpal Singh and Suhas, Outpost Incharge Lokesh Kumar were immediately suspended for negligence, the SSP added. (ANI)

