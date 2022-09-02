Mirzapur/ Raebareli (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others were injured in lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur and Rae Bareli districts of Friday, police said.

Four people had taken shelter under a tree in Mirzapur's Magardaha village when lightning struck, injuring all of them, they said.

They were rushed to nearby community health centre from where they were referred to hospital where Rohit alias Mohit Yadav (18) and Arun Kumar Gaur (17) died while the others are undergoing treatment, police said.

In Raebareli, a 60-year-old farmer, identified as Subhakaran alias Phoolnath, was killed after being struck by lightning when he was working in his agriculture field at Sikanderpur village, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination.

