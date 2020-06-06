India News | UP: 3 Killed as Car Collides with Truck in Baghpat

Baghpat (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Three people were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a stationary truck near here on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Ratol underpass near Lahchauda village on the Eastern peripheral expressway when the speeding car crashed into the sand-laden truck, they said.

All three occupants of the car died on the spot, police said.

They were identified as Ashu, Sonu and Mahesh residents of Meerpur, Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police added.

