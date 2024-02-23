Bareilly (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Four girls in the age group of three-six years were charred to death after a fire broke out in a hut here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened in the Nawada Bilsandi village, they said.

Also Read | Farmers’ Protest: SKM Observes ‘Black Day’, Burns Effigies of BJP Leaders.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said three girls -- Priyanshi (3), Manvi (6) and Naina (5) -- died on the spot while another girl, Neetu (6), was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Neetu died in the hospital during treatment, the DM said.

Also Read | 'Hafta-Vasooli': Congress Claims Probe Agencies Being Misused To 'Extort' Donations for BJP, Demands Supreme Court-Monitored Probe.

The cause of the fire was immediately not known and further probe is on, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)