Noida (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Four men, all aged around 20, were arrested for allegedly planning to commit a dacoity in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

Two illegal firearms were also seized from their possession, the police said, adding that two more of their partners are absconding.

Also Read | Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary Suspended After Video of Him Beating People With Stick For Not Wearing Mask Goes Viral.

The accused were arrested by the police in Badalpur area of the district on Wednesday evening.

“The accused men have confessed to their involvement in multiple cases of loot in the area, during which they would waylay individuals and rob them of cash and other valuables, including two-wheelers,” a police spokesperson said.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt to Conduct State-Level COVID-19 Prevalence Survey.

The men who were held have been identified as Kuldeep, Ashish Singh, Anuj and Dev Kumar, all residents of Bisahda village in Greater Noida, the spokesperson said.

Two of their partners are absconding and they have been identified as Mukul and Vijay, both from the same village, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged at the Badalpur police station against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity),402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property), among others.

They have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)