Sultanpur (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A labourer died and two others were injured when a brick-laden tractor trolley overturned on Ayodhya-Prayagraj road here on Tuesday, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

Police said the accident took place around 8 pm when the tractor driver tried to swerve away from a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. He lost control over the tractor and it overturned.

Labourers Dharmendra (50), Arvind and Babu Lalle came under the trolley.

Local residents rushed to save the trapped labourers. By the time all the injured persons could be rescued, Dharmendra had died, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)