Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): In the wake of the horrific Varanasi Gangrape incident, a total of nine accused were sent to judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court. The police found the victim on April 4 in an unconscious state.

The lawyer of one of the accused said that a total of 23 people have been accused in the case.

Vidush Saxena, Assistant Commissioner of Police - Cantt Varanasi, said, " 9 arrested accused have been remanded. The rest of the accused will be arrested soon."

The victim's father narrated the ordeal that his daughter had to undergo.

Rape victim's father said, "My daughter left home to visit her friend. All these incidents happened to her soon after. She left home on 29 March and visited the ghat with her friend and spent a day there. She came in contact with boys after that, and 3-4 days passed by. We were all worried, and fearing judgement, we tried finding her ourselves, but in vain. We approached the police on 3 April. She was found on 4 April by the police. She was in bad state. After treatment, when she became normal, she narrated the whole incident."

According to the police the girl was lured and taken away and raped for several days. The victim alleged that 23 people raped her over a span of 7 days.

The police are still searching for the other accused.

"She was intoxicated many times by many people and was gang-raped. The involvement of so many men indicates that it was a planned attempt. My daughter studied Commerce in her inter, and she was planning on pursuing sports. She is 19 years old. I do not know or recognise any accused. Yogi Adityanath is known for tactfully handling such cases. I urge him to give us justice. I do not demand the accused to be hanged, but the punishment should be so severe that people think twice before raping anyone," he further said.

Alok Saurabh, lawyer of one of the accused, said, "The accused were brought to the court, there were total 9 accused. All were sent to judicial custody. A total of 23 people have been accused in this. 11 people are unidentified."

Earlier on Monday DCP Varuna Zone Commissionerate Varanasi said, "In Varanasi, a case of rape has been registered under relevant sections at the Lalpur Pandeypur police station. So far, 6 accused have been taken into police custody, with further legal action being carried out." (ANI)

