Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): A PhD student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment on Sunday, police said.

"A research student of the Department of Wildlife Sciences of Aligarh Muslim University has filed a complaint against her professor alleging molestation and harassment," said Ashok Kumar Singh, Circle Officer (CO), Civil Lines.

A case has been registered at the women's police station under relevant sections. Action will be taken, he added.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

