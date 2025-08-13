Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): On the third day of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly's Monsoon Session, a historic 24-hour debate on 'Vision 2047' began on Wednesday, with senior ministers outlining plans for economic growth, social justice, environmental protection, and infrastructure.

They reaffirmed the Uttar Pradesh government's goal of making the state the nation's most developed state by 2047, with targets like zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, and advanced technology.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that before 2017, UP's infrastructure and law-and-order were in disarray, with serious crimes enjoying political protection.

Pathak emphasised that today, the state boasts the most expressways in the country, four-lane road links to all 75 districts, and improved power supply across all regions compared to just five districts earlier.

He also stated that Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country in terms of wheat, milk, and sugar production. Healthcare services have seen remarkable progress, with 80 medical colleges, AIIMS in Raebareli and Gorakhpur, and more than 5,250 MBBS seats, he added.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 5.5 crore health cards have been made. Mosquito-borne diseases have been brought under control, and the target is to completely eradicate TB, malaria, and waterborne diseases by 2047," he stated.

The Deputy CM added that super speciality hospitals and trauma centres will be set up in every division, with disease surveillance systems to tackle ailments like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, alongside awareness drives on health risks from climate change.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna told the Assembly that in the past eight years, Uttar Pradesh has achieved unprecedented progress in the economic sector. The state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has reached Rs 29.87 lakh crore, and the goal for the current financial year is Rs 35 lakh crore.

He said that investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 lakh crore have been received, with industries being set up in regions like Purvanchal and Bundelkhand.

Khanna said UP aims to be the nation's most developed state by 2047, targeting zero poverty, world-class infrastructure, top investment status, and hubs for space tech and IT. He highlighted rural cottage industry promotion, the planting of 242 crore trees, river channelisation, solar energy research, and stronger security along international borders.

"Research will be promoted for advanced agricultural technology and better seeds, to equip farmers with technical know-how and access to global markets. The state also plans to use AI to curb tax evasion, empower half the population to be self-reliant, instil duty and patriotism in children, and promote healthy lifestyles through yoga," he remarked.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh said that before 2017, UP was seen as a BIMARU state, but today it has won the 'Rashtriya Jal Puraskar'. He noted that irrigation now covers 1.04 crore hectares via 76,527 km of canals, the Ken-Betwa link project has begun for Bundelkhand, and flood protection spans 523 embankments. With eight major and 58 minor rivers stretching 15,225 km, plans include dam modernisation, flood forecasting, pollution-free rivers, and large-scale canal-side tree plantations.

Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma said UP is swiftly working to realise the PM's vision of a developed India. Citing the poor pre-2017 power situation, he noted that many villages lacked poles and wires and billing was marred by scams, whereas the state now meets a peak demand of 32,000 MW, up from 13,000 MW in 2012-17.

"In seven decades, only 8.5 lakh farmers received tube wells, while the Yogi government has provided 15 lakh in the past eight years. Electrification has reached 1.5 lakh hamlets, with thermal power generation standing at 9,120 MW. Over the last three years, 29 lakh poles have been replaced, and 38,000 transformers have been repaired monthly. Smart meters have cut power complaints, and solar energy promotion has been intensified," he asserted.

The minister stated that UP's power system will be the best in the world, while urban development has advanced, with Lucknow ranking among India's top three cleanest cities and six UP cities in the top 20. By 2047, the state aims to achieve the Ram Rajya ideal in power and urban development. (ANI)

