Lucknow, Oct 11 (PTI) The third session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly this year has been called on October 18.

"The Uttar Pradesh Governer has summoned the Uttar Pradesh 17th Assembly session on October 18 at 11 am. It will be third session of the year," a senior official said.

Also Read | Mumbai Man Ends Life, Alleges Harassment By Creditors in Suicide Note; Case Registered.

The agenda for the session will be decided at the business advisory committee meeting.

However, sources said it will be one-day session to discuss various aspects as the country is celebrating "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava" on 75 the year of Independence.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, UK PM Boris Johnson Discuss Afghanistan, Vaccine Issue, Climate Conference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)