Ballia (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A case has been filed against the associates of a former Ghazipur block head for allegedly attacking and threatening to kill a Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader, police said on Wednesday.

SBSP general secretary Shivendra Bahadur Singh filed a complaint with the Rasra police station on Tuesday, following which an FIR was registered against Kaushal Singh, Ashish Singh and 10-15 unidentified individuals.

Also Read | Voters To Get EPICs Within 15 Days of Electoral Roll Update, Says Election Commission of India.

According to the complaint, Shivendra Bahadur Singh was at his office in Patna village on June 14 evening, when the accused individuals arrived there brandishing weapons, hurled abuses and pointed guns at him and issued life threats.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister and SBSP President Om Prakash Rajbhar visited Shivendra Bahadur Singh at his residence on Monday.

Also Read | Jharkhand Accidents: 5 Killed, 15 Injured in 3 Separate Road Accidents Across State Amid Ongoing Monsoon Rains.

"Met party state general secretary Shivendra Bahadur Singh at his residence in Pakwainar, Rasra, Ballia. In light of the serious life-threatening attack on him, I inquired about the matter in detail and spoke with senior officials to ensure strict and appropriate action. SBSP stands firmly with its dedicated workers in every situation," Rajbhar said in an X post.

Rasra Circle Officer Alok Gupta told PTI on Wednesday that a case has already been registered and the matter is under investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)