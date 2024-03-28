Ballia (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A court here has sentenced five people to life imprisonment in a 2007 murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hussain Ahmad Ansari on Wednesday also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on each of the convicts -- Shriram, Sada Vriksh, Ravindra, Ram Narain and Haridwar.

They had killed Indrajeet on July 15, 2007, in Bibhita Bhuvari village, which falls under the Ubhaon police station's area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said.

The FIR was registered on a complaint from the victim's cousin Sanjay Yadav, he said.

