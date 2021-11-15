Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state's BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has urged party workers to have tea with Dalits and convince them to vote for the party in the name of "nationalism".

Addressing party workers at the Vaishya Samaj Sammelan here on Sunday, Singh said, "...Have tea with 100 Dalits and make them understand that votes are cast on the basis of nationalism, and not on the basis of caste, money or region..."

Also Read | Gujarat: Anti-Terrorist Squad Seizes 120 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 600 Crore From Zinzuda Village in Morbi, 3 Arrested.

The event organised by the BJP was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

With the debate on Hindutva and Hinduism dominating the agenda ahead of elections and Dalits becoming core voters, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to engage voters in activities that will dispel myths about the 'secular' nature of the Indian Constitution.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case: Can Consider Appointing Retired SC Judge to Monitor Lakhimpur Kheri Probe, Say Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the party has decided to hold Samvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan Yatra at 75 locations across the country.

To commemorate the death anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, BJP has lined up activities like quiz competitions at various places and on social media to make people aware of the original Constitution that has pages from the Ramayana printed in it.

From November 26 to December 6, the SC Morcha will run a social media movement to showcase the works of Ambedkar and make people aware of his teachings.

This Swabhiman Gaurav Abhiyan yatra on November 26 will be attended by central ministers, state ministers and senior leaders.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress won seven seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)