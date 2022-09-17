Lucknow, Sep 17 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh BJP on Saturday launched 'Seva Pakhwada' (service fortnight) in its 98 organisational district units to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a statement issued by the party, on the first day, an exhibition was organised on life, personality, creativity and administrative efficiency of the prime minister. A blood donation camp was also organised by Yuva Morcha workers, it added.

In Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 'NaMo exhibition' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Party's state president Bhupendra Singh inaugurated a blood donation camp at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose district hospital in Gorakhpur and exhibition on Modi at Ambedkar Park in Azamgarh.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya inaugurated an exhibition based on the life of the prime minister at Moti Nagar, Unnao. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak inaugurated a blood donation camp at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital in Lucknow and participated in NaMo exhibition in the Municipal Corporation premises, the statement said.

The service will continue till October 2, when the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated.

