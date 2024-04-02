Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a series of press conferences across 40 districts if Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, aimed at mounting a concerted attack on the opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has unveiled a strategy to counter the opposition's narrative and address pertinent questions.

More than three dozen BJP leaders have been deployed for this.

BJP leaders will launch a united front against the opposition, with ministers and key figures coming together to expose the opposition alliance.

Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in Varanasi, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni in Lakhimpur, Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary in Maharajganj, Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Amroha and Moradabad, along with several other prominent figures, are slated to lead the charge in various districts.

From state government ministers to regional presidents and MPs, the BJP is set for the press conference that is scheduled from Tuesday.

In Uttar Pradesh. the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad party bolstering its position.

On the other hand, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has aligned with the Congress as part of the INDIA bloc, while the BSP under Mayawati has embarked on a solo electoral journey.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh from Meerut on Sunday.

While addressing a mega rally at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, PM Modi said, "Our government has already started preparations for the third term. We are making a roadmap for the coming five years. Work is going on rapidly on what major decisions we have to take in the first 100 days."

"In the last 10 years, you have seen only the trailer of development, now we have to take the country much further," he added.

"The 2024 election is not just an election to form the government. The election of 2024 is for a developed India. The 2024 mandate will make India the world's third-largest economic superpower," the Prime Minister said.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. (ANI)

