Baghpat (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy of a village in this district has gone missing while returning to his home after taking tuition classes, police said on Friday.

The police have formed several teams to search for the missing minor and are also contemplating the use of drones in the search.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Police station DK Tyagi said, "Suryansh, son of Sohanveer of Fakarpur village, has been missing since Thursday evening. Suryansh went for a tuition class in the evening and went missing on his way back."

The family members informed police about the missing boy later in the evening.

"We have lodged a missing complaint regarding the matter and sent a dog squad to the nearby forest area in search of the missing boy but have not found him yet," the SHO said.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Vijay Chaudhary said, "We have decided to involve additional police teams in the search. If needed, we will also use drones in the search."

