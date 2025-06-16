Sambhal (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) District authorities are preparing to remove encroachments, including an illegal mosque and 33 houses, constructed on municipal land in the Waris Nagar area of Chandausi here, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, around six and a half bighas of land belonging to the Chandausi Nagar Palika Parishad, where the structures were built, was illegally occupied.

The matter came to light during a public grievance redressal programme held at the Chandausi Tehsil auditorium in March, where a complaint was submitted to District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

Subsequently, the DM and the superintendent of police visited the site and directed the tehsil administration to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Following the probe, the Nagar Palika Parishad issued notices for the removal of the illegal mosque and residential structures.

Speaking to reporters about the planned action, Pensiya said, “Notices have been served by the Nagar Palika Parishad against the encroachments, including the 33 houses and the mosque that has been built on government land. The process of removing these illegal structures is underway.”

When asked who would carry out the demolition, he added, “The Nagar Palika Parishad will take action against the encroachments. The administration will provide the necessary support to ensure the work is done.”

