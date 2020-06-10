India News | UP Cabinet Approves Ordinance to Prevent Cow Slaughtering

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Prevention of Cow slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 to prevent cow and their slaughtering in the state, the government said in a statement.

According to the Ordinance, for the first offence, a person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh while for the second offence, the person can be imprisoned for 10-year with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh.

"The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved an ordinance, providing maximum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to protect cows and prevent their slaughtering," read a statement.

"A person can be jailed for one to seven years with a fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for putting the life of a cow in danger while for mutilation, the person can be imprisoned for 10-year with a fine up to Rs 5 lakh," added statement. (ANI)

