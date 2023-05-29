Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Paying tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the great farmer leader dedicated his entire life to the welfare of the farmers and labourers, said a press release on Monday.

"Chaudhary Saheb believed that the country's path to development is through the streets of the villages. And the 'annadata' farmer is the basis of the village's growth and prosperity. The farmers must be given top priority," Yogi said, added the press release.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that with the respected Prime Minister's inspiration, today the state's double-engine government is working dedicatedly for the interests of the farmers.

"The farmers of UP are getting maximum benefits of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi in the country. So far, more than Rs Two lakh and twelve thousand crore cane price have been paid to the farmers."

The CM pointed out that the Chhaprauli sugar mill, the workplace of Chaudhary Saheb, was also renovated and revitalized by the double-engine government. The double-engine government is working with commitment to realise the dream of Chaudhary Saheb.

During this, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister JPS Rathore, Minister of State KP Malik, MLA Jai Pratap Singh, and Neeraj Bora remained present. (ANI)

