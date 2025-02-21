Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, along with Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, chaired a review meeting regarding the preparations for the Maha Shivratri on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh assured that all necessary arrangements are in place for the final phase of the Mahakumbh, with the main bath scheduled for February 26 on the occasion of Shivratri.

Singh emphasised that under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is committed to ensuring a smooth experience for the large number of devotees expected and highlighted that the irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and raise the water level of the Ganga river.

Singh also assured that water quality standards are being met, with dissolved oxygen levels at the Sangam maintained at 9-10 and the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) remaining under three.

"Mahakumbh is in its final phase, and the main bath is on February 26 on the occasion of Shivratri, and we have come to review the arrangements. On the instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, we will ensure that people do not face any inconvenience as a large number of people are expected to come on the occasion of Shivratri and the weekend. The irrigation department has been instructed to remove silt and ensure that the water level of river Ganga can be increased," said Singh.

"For bathing, the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) of water should be less than three, and dissolved oxygen should be less than 5. The dissolved oxygen at the Sangam is 9-10 and biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) is less than three consistently," he said. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar also spoke to ANI. He said that comprehensive arrangements for traffic control and crowd management are being made for the Mahakumbh.

Addressing concerns over misleading content circulating on social media, Kumar revealed that over fifty FIRs have been lodged, and strict action will be taken against those responsible. The authorities are closely monitoring social media to tackle misinformation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the Assembly, emphasised the grandeur of the Mahamkumbh in Prayagraj and condemned the spread of misinformation against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, and India.

"While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj. When we make baseless allegations or spread fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Mahakumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya attended the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Officials said on Tuesday that the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, the world's largest human gathering, has witnessed an overwhelming turnout. Over 550 million devotees took the holy dip until February 18.

According to official data from February 18, 2025, till 8 pm, more than 12.6 million devotees participated in the grand religious event, marking yet another significant milestone in the 45-day-long spiritual congregation.

This time, the Mahakumbh has witnessed a record-breaking turnout. It is set to conclude on February 26 on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Many more are expected to visit and take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

A massive influx of devotees was witnessed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and Ayodhya as pilgrims, after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj, are arriving at the temples for darshan. (ANI)

