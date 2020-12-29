Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A government clerk working in the Uttar Pradesh social welfare department in Bijnor district was dismissed from service for alleged embezzlement of Rs 8 crore assigned for student scholarship between 2009 to 2012, officials said on Tuesday.

The Muzaffarnagar social welfare department office received the dismissal order on Tuesday from the director of UP social welfare department Balkrishan Tripathi that mentioned then clerk Anil Verma has been dismissed from service in connection with the alleged scam.

At present, Verma is at present posted in Bijnor district.

The then district social welfare officer Rinku Rahi had detected the scam of Rs 8 crore in scholarship disbursals between 2009 to 2012.

During inquiry, Verma was found to be responsible for the misuse of funds as he had allegedly opened a bank account and withdrown the amount in the three year period.

