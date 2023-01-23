Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a meeting with MPs and MLAs of Unnao, Lucknow, and Hardoi districts at his residence inquiring about the status of development works from the public representatives in their respective areas.

They apprised the Chief Minister of the aspirations of the regional people and also gave new proposals for development works.

Also Read | India-China Border Tensions: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Visits Forward Posts Along LAC in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that after inviting 16 countries of the world to the proposed Global Investors Summit in February, Team UP's visit to major cities of the country has been successful.

"The global industry is impressed by the state's industrial development-friendly environment and investment-friendly policies and the state is getting investments worth lakhs of crores. Every district of the state will get its benefit. This summit is necessary from the point of view of connecting the youth with employment," he said.

Also Read | Morbi Bridge Suspension Bridge Collapse: Gujarat Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group.

The Chief Minister said that the dredging of the rivers has yielded good results to solve the problems of river erosion and floods.

This should be continued even further and suggested to take help of drones in this.

Describing the role of public representatives as important in shaping the possibilities of eco-tourism in Unnao and Hardoi, the Chief Minister spoke about the need to prepare a better action plan and efforts that could also generate employment in the area.

Pointing out that the benefits of the mass marriage scheme implemented for families with low-income groups should be extended to the needy, the Chief Minister said that MPs and MLAs should also be present in these programs.

Emphasising infrastructure development in villages, the Chief Minister said that the government has started 'Mathrubhoomi Yojana'.

"Now anyone can directly participate in the development of his village/city. MPs, MLAs should try to connect more and more people with this scheme," he said.

Informing about the plan for the development of a night safari near Kukrail picnic spot in the state capital, the Chief Minister said that this scheme will expand the possibilities of tourism in Lucknow, which is becoming the standard of modern urban development.

Taking inspiration from foreign and domestic investor road shows, various districts organised investor conferences with their own efforts.

Investment proposals worth thousands of crores are being received in these district-level investor conferences.

Communication with the investors should be continued at places where the events have already been held, he added.

The Chief Minister said that public representatives should give wide publicity to the new industrial policies of the state government and a discussion should be organised among the youth in universities, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)