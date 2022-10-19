Ayodhya (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday and spent three hours reviewing the preparation of Deepotsava to be held on October 23 on the eve of Diwali.

He paid obeisance at the Ram temple during his three-hour visit and took stock of the progress of the temple construction while giving necessary directions to the engineers.

Also Read | Firecrackers Ban in India 2022: List of States Where Bursting of Crackers is Banned Or Permitted For Limited Time During Diwali.

Directing officers to make better arrangements for the sixth Deepotsav, Adityanath also appealed to the saints to cooperate in the programme.

While visiting the Ram Katha Park open-air auditorium in Ayodhya, the chief minister asked the government functionaries to make necessary arrangements for the seating of seers and other distinguished dignitaries at the Deepotsav event.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang: Odisha Government Alerts Coastal Districts Over Forecast of Cyclonic Storm.

He also inspected the three helipads being built on the premises of Saket College, Ram ki Paidi and Saryu Aarti site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend Deepotsav this time but the district administration has not confirmed his visit yet.

This year, the target is to light over 15 lakh earthen lamps. This is the first Deepotsav in Adityanath's second tenure as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)