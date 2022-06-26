Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): After the Bharatiya Janata Party won Rampur and Azamgarh bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that victory in bypolls has sent an optimistic message regarding 2024 General Elections.

"Victory in by-polls has sent an optimistic message regarding 2024 General Elections. People have shown their trust in the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People have given a clear message to 'parivarvadis', casteist and communalist elements," Adityanath said.

The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab's Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the ruling BJP won both Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies. BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi defeated Samajwadi Party candidate Mohammad Asim Raja in the Rampur seat while BJP candidate Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua won in the Azamgarh constituency. Bahujan Samaj Party candidate in Azamgarh Guddu Jamali gave a tough fight and came in the third position. Both seats were considered Samajwadi Party bastions.

The bypolls were necessitated by the resignations of Akhilesh Yadav and Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively. Both leaders quit as Lok Sabha MPs following their election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in the elections held earlier this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the by-poll wins in Azamgarh and Rampur are historic. In a tweet, PM Modi said, it indicates wide-scale acceptance and support for the double engine Governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said he is grateful to the people for their support. He also appreciated the efforts of BJP Karyakartas in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

