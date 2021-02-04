Lucknow, Feb 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday changed the display picture of his official Twitter handle for 15 hours with a logo of the Chauri Chaura incident in honour of those who laid down their lives.

This is for the first time in the state that a chief minister has removed his photo from his official Twitter handle in honour of martyrs, an official spokesperson said.

The logo also has a slogan written in Sanskrit 'Swarakte Swarashtra Rakshate', which means protect your country by surrendering yourself', he added

A group of freedom fighters participating in the non-cooperation movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1922 were fired upon by police, leading to death of many of them. In retaliation, protestors attacked and set fire to the Chauri Chaura police station, killing many of its occupants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)