Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Emphasizing that the 'Rule of Law' is fundamental to good governance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Thursday that ensuring a secure and safe environment is crucial.

"The state bears the responsibility for maintaining security, and our police force excels in this duty," he added.

While flagging off the upgraded PRV in the second phase of UP-112 from his official residence, Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the demand for modernizing the police force to meet contemporary needs had been long-standing.

"At the DG conference, the Prime Minister outlined a new vision for the Directors General of Police across the country, emphasizing changes in the law and the concept of smart policing. He advocated for being strict yet sensitive, modern and mobile, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, techno-savvy and trend-oriented. The UP Police have endeavoured to implement these principles fully," he said.

During the event, the CM also distributed air-conditioned helmets. He remarked that this initiative is part of a campaign to elevate the seven-year process of smart policing to new heights.

CM Yogi stated that in the last seven years, the UP Police have not only forged a new identity within the country but also played a crucial role in reshaping Uttar Pradesh's image.

"In these seven years, the rule of law has been firmly established in UP. This adherence to the rule of law has made the police a symbol of respect and trust and has ushered in an era of development and employment in the state, opening up new possibilities for investment and business," he said.

The Chief Minister informed that after assuming office in 2017, his first administrative meeting revealed that while UP was the largest state in terms of population, it ranked only as the sixth-largest economy.

"With the establishment of the rule of law in the state, UP has risen to become the second-largest economy in the country and is now rapidly positioning itself to become the nation's largest economy," he added.

The Chief Minister emphasized that neglecting modernization efforts, particularly in light of societal needs, would cause the police force to lag. "The most severe consequence of this would be jeopardizing the safety of ordinary citizens. Restoring public trust, once lost, is a lengthy process", he remarked.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted that modern infrastructure has ushered in a new era in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has exemplified how the Global Investors Summit and Ground Breaking Ceremony should be conducted, he added. "This is not just a slogan; it is a reality. We recruited police officers through a transparent process, free from discrimination, and provided them with proper training" he remarked.

He added that the development process has extended beyond the major cities, as evidenced by the construction of modern police barracks in various districts. Numerous initiatives have been undertaken to modernize the police force. For example, a forensic institute for the UP Police Force was established for the first time, with courses commencing last year.

CM Yogi stated that efforts have been made to reduce the response time of UP-112 and increase the number of PRV-112 vehicles. Over the past seven years, two-wheelers have been added alongside four-wheelers, enabling PRVs to reach streets and localities to better serve the public.

"During the COVID-19 lockdown, UP Police's PRV 112 garnered significant attention. People witnessed the dedication of the police force, with two-wheelers accessing areas where four-wheelers couldn't reach," he said.

He also mentioned that the government has initiated an ambitious three-year program to add 6,278 new four-wheelers and two-wheelers to the fleet. This year alone, 1,778 vehicles will be integrated into the fleet.

Commending the Kanpur Traffic Police for their efforts to provide air-conditioned helmets for the welfare of their employees, Yogi said, "These helmets are manufactured by a Hyderabad-based company, with support from Afcons Infrastructure, through their CSR activities, for the Kanpur Metro project."

The CM personally handed over a helmet to Kanpur Traffic Police constable Sugaurav Tiwari.

The Chief Minister stated that the heat broke new records during the last phase of election duty, resulting in dozens of deaths on a single day. He noted that the temperatures were exceptionally high during that period. Despite the intense heat, the UP Police continue to provide excellent facilities to the public.

"Traffic police personnel stand at intersections, ensuring smooth traffic flow," he remarked. "Often, these personnel faint or face unpleasant incidents while on duty. The introduction of AC helmets will alleviate some of these challenges." The Chief Minister commended the Kanpur Commissionerate Police for their efforts in this regard.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted that when the Police Commissioner of Kanpur served as ADG in Gorakhpur, he initiated the Safe City effort. In response to the Supreme Court's directives regarding women's safety, the UP Police launched Operation Trinetra from Gorakhpur in 2016. This initiative involved cooperation from the government, municipal bodies, development authorities, trade boards, and the public.

"We are witnessing the positive outcomes of this initiative," CM Yogi emphasized. "It has contributed to preventing incidents, and in cases where incidents occur, the police swiftly apprehend the criminals within hours. This underscores our effective combination of trained manpower and technology. Such programs receive strong support from the public."

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, ADG UP 112 Neera Rawat, etc. were present in the program. (ANI)

