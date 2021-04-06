Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unfurled the Bharatiya Janata Party flag at the party headquarters on the occasion of its 41st foundation day.

The party's flag hoisting programme was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, general secretary (organisation) besides several other party leaders and workers.

With the hoisting of the party's flag, the chief minister also kicked off several programmes across the state to celebrate the party's foundation day.

During the programme at the party's headquarters, the chief minister also facilitated senior party leaders and workers who had attended the inaugural session of the party in 1980.

On the occasion, a giant LED screen was also put up at the Kushabhau Thackeray auditorium, where party workers and leaders heard the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief J P Nadda.

UP BJP general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla said that different programmes were organised in the state from the party headquarter level to booth level.

