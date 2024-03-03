Lucknow, Mar 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered survey of damages caused to crops by strong winds and hailstorm in the state since late Friday night and submission of report to the concerned department for transferring compensation amount to the accounts of the affected farmers within 24 hours.

The chief minister has also warned the officers of strict action in case of any of kind of negligence in helping the affected farmers out.

According to a press statement issued by the state government, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Principal Secretary Revenue P Guru Prasad has directed all the district magistrates, SDMs and tehsildars of the state to conduct an on-the-spot survey.

Also, instructions have been given to upload the survey report on the concerned department's portal as soon as possible.

A total of 7020 farmers from 50 districts had applied for compensation for the damaged crops till March 2.

Following completion of the survey, compensation for crop losses will be provided by both the insurance companies and the revenue department.

According to provisions, the compensation is to be paid within 24 hours after survey has been completed.

In light of the adverse weather conditions, the relief department has issued a warning and urged individuals to venture out of their homes only for essential works.

Significantly, on-the-spot survey has been concluded for 2681 applications, while efforts are underway at an urgent pace for acting on 4339 applications.

Additionally, with the adverse weather persisting, it is anticipated that further applications for compensation for crop damage will be submitted.

The highest number of applications for crop damage compensation, totalling 1256, have been submitted by the farmers from Hamirpur. This is followed by 997 applications from Jalaun, 969 from Mirzapur, 812 from Lalitpur, 650 from Jhansi and 580 from Banda, in addition to more than 100 farmers from half a dozen districts.

Compensation is paid only to those farmers whose crops are damaged by more than 33 per cent due to floods, hailstorms and non-seasonal rains.

