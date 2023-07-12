Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sought people's cooperation to achieve the target of planting 35 crore saplings in the state during a plantation drive.

Under this, on July 22, "we will all together plant 30 crore saplings while on Independence Day, the target is to plant five crore saplings", he said while addressing a meeting here.

"This campaign cannot be successful without public cooperation. It is the responsibility of all public representatives to encourage the common people in their respective areas to join this important programme," he added.

The chief minister interacted with MLAs, MPs, village heads, and heads and members of area panchayats, district panchayats, city panchayats, municipal councils and municipal corporations through a webinar, and took information about the preparations.

He said that the state government has done the work of planting more than 135 crore saplings in the last six years, taking the work of environmental protection as the top priority.

This extensive tree plantation has been possible only with massive public cooperation. It is a matter of satisfaction that 80 per cent of these plants are alive, the chief minister said.

Due to extensive public cooperation, the total green area of the state is continuously increasing, he said, adding the state's target is to increase the total green area from nine per cent at present to 15 per cent by 2026-27, Adityanath said.

"According to this target, 175 crore saplings will have to be planted and protected in the next five years. Everyone has to try according to this goal. For this, there is a need to connect people with the message of 'plant trees-save trees'," he said.

