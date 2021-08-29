Mathura, Aug 28 (PTI) A three-day Krishnotsav programme would be organised at the Ramlila grounds here from Sunday and will be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The mega event involving multiple programmes would showcase the birth of Lord Krishna as well as the rich culture and heritage of Mathura, said CEO of Uttar Pradesh Vraj Tirth Vikash Parishad Nagendra Pratap.

It is a joint venture of the UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, the state's tourism department and the district administration.

Besides Lok Sangeet and Lok Nritya, Krishna Lila, Raas Lila and other musical programmes would be the highlight of the mega event.

"On Monday, CM Adityanath would arrive in Mathura at 3.30 pm. He would first go to Ram Lila ground to inaugurate the Krishnotsav," said Shailjakant Mishra, the vice president of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad.

During his 90-minute stay in Mathura the chief minister would also pay his obeisance to the deities at the Sri Krishna Janmasthan temples, Mishra said.

This would be the first time that CM Adityanath would visit Mathura on the day of Janmashtami, officials said.

